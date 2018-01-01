Check out the new Macomb County crime tracking map

Mt. Clemens, MICH (WXYZ) - - A new year brings a new way to track crime in Macomb County.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office’s new crime incident map went live at midnight.

The user-friendly website allows the public to see where crime’s have been recently reported, and basic information on response.

This is a tool the public can use to see what's happening around them and to also submit information about a crime that's already been reported.

The data is updated daily and the map shows crime incidents for the past week.

While this map will be updated daily the sheriff's office says certain crime incidents with sensitive information will not show up on the map.

Click here for a link to the map, you can also find it on the Macomb Co. Sheriff’s webpage.