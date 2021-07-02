Cheers to Summer! Check out this delish recipe for a refreshing summer mocktail from Ready Fresh.

Watermelon Basil Cooler Mocktail

Combine Cut Up Watermelon, Fresh Basil Leaves, Lime Juice and Simple Syrup.

Shake & Strain and Pour over Ice

Top with Raspberry Lime Ice Mountain Sparkling Water

Enjoy!

