Check out the metro Detroit eateries participating in this year's Detroit Black Restaurant Week

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The first part of this year's Detroit Black Restaurant Week kicked off April 9, with more than 30 eateries across metro Detroit participating.

Launched in 2017, Detroit Black Restaurant Week aims to bring Black-owned restaurants and culture to the forefront by highlighting unique cuisines, flavors and experiences from across metro Detroit.

The event is from April 9 through April 18, with the second portion of the restaurant week happening in August.

Participating restaurants are offering take-out, delivery and outdoor dining options amid the pandemic.

The fourth annual Detroit Black Restaurant Week is presented by MLN8.

View full list of participating restaurants here.

