Check your tickets! 2 Michiganders win $1 million in Monday night's Powerball drawing

Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Posted at 9:23 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 09:23:09-05

(WXYZ) — Two Michigan Lottery players won $1 million in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The players each matched the five white balls drawn Monday night. Those numbers were 05-11-22-23-69. The Powerball number was 7.

One of the winning tickets was bought at the Sav-way Food Center, located at 2317 West Michigan Avenue in Lansing and the other was purchased online at MichiganLottery.com. 

A single ticket in Washington won the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot in the Monday night drawing. Monday's jackpot is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

The lucky $1 million winners should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to claim the prizes. Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

