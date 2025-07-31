Chef Ji Hye Kim, owner of Miss Kim, opens fast-casual restaurant & market in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Award-winning chef Ji Hye Kim, the owner of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, is opening a new restaurant and market across the street called Little Kim.

Kim, a five-time James Beard Award semifinalist who was also named one of Food & Wine's Best New Chefs of 2021, says Little Kim will be a chef-driven, fast-casual restaurant.

Little Kim's all-vegetarian menu will draw from diverse vegetarian traditions – with influences from Korea, Japan, China and India – all while highlighting Michigan farmers and producers. The menu will have a heavy focus on traditional vegetarian proteins in Asian cuisines, and many dishes can be made vegan.

On top of the restaurant, Little Kim will have a mini-mart with a selection of sauces and retail products, some of which will be made in-house and others from Asian and Asian-American makers. It will also feature grab-and-go items like bean salad, soy marinated eggs, kimchi and more.

The beverage menu at Little Kim will include housemade sodas with fruit syrups, sweet vinegars and bitters, plus a coffee and tea selection.

Little Kim will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with takeout and delivery options available. It's located at 407 N. 5th Ave. in Ann Arbor and officially opened on Thursday.

