Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Chef Ji Hye Kim, owner of Miss Kim, opens fast-casual restaurant & market in Ann Arbor

JiHyeKim_LittleKim_Gerard + Belevender.jpg
Gerard + Belevender
JiHyeKim_LittleKim_Gerard + Belevender.jpg
Posted

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Award-winning chef Ji Hye Kim, the owner of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, is opening a new restaurant and market across the street called Little Kim.

Kim, a five-time James Beard Award semifinalist who was also named one of Food & Wine's Best New Chefs of 2021, says Little Kim will be a chef-driven, fast-casual restaurant.

LittleKim_Exterior_Gerard + Belevender.jpg

Little Kim's all-vegetarian menu will draw from diverse vegetarian traditions – with influences from Korea, Japan, China and India – all while highlighting Michigan farmers and producers. The menu will have a heavy focus on traditional vegetarian proteins in Asian cuisines, and many dishes can be made vegan.

LittleKim_Gerard + Belevender.jpg

On top of the restaurant, Little Kim will have a mini-mart with a selection of sauces and retail products, some of which will be made in-house and others from Asian and Asian-American makers. It will also feature grab-and-go items like bean salad, soy marinated eggs, kimchi and more.

The beverage menu at Little Kim will include housemade sodas with fruit syrups, sweet vinegars and bitters, plus a coffee and tea selection.

LittleKim_Interior_Gerard + Belevender (1).jpg

Little Kim will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with takeout and delivery options available. It's located at 407 N. 5th Ave. in Ann Arbor and officially opened on Thursday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 7 News Detroit This Morning!