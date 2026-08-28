Chelsea City Council fires city manager Elle Cole after just months on the job

CHELSEA, Mich. — The Chelsea City Council has voted to fire City Manager Elle Cole, who had only been in the position since February.

City of Chelsea Elle Cole

The council first placed Cole on paid administrative leave Monday before deciding to terminate her employment behind closed doors Thursday night.

WXYZ

WATCH Megan's Report:

Chelsea city council fires city manager Elle Cole

Chelsea Mayor Kate Henson said concerns about Cole came to light a couple of weeks ago but declined to discuss specifics, citing the personnel nature of the matter.

"When these things came up, it was more than difficult to figure out how to manage it. This was not an easy decision for us," Henson said.

WXYZ Kate Henson, Mayor

Henson addressed residents at Thursday night's meeting, acknowledging the personal weight of the decision.

"To have worked so closely with her and see these things happen. It's not just professional, its personal as well. So this was not an easy decision," Henson said.

The mayor defended the council's decision to act swiftly.

"Based on the causes that we saw, it needed to be addressed and this is the only way we could address it," City Council member Eric Keaton said.

WXYZ Eric Keaton, City Council Member

Some Chelsea residents expressed support for Cole during the public comment portion of the meeting. Cathy Bean, a Chelsea resident, said Cole made a strong impression during her short tenure.

"She hit the ground running. She met with us personally to talk about what our concerns were which was phenomenal," Bean said.

WXYZ Cathy Bean, Resident

Bean also said residents want answers.

"Absolutely, I wanna know what happened. I mean we all do. Anybody who's interacted with Elle, I'm sure feels for her and wants to know what happened," Bean said.

As for the city manager position going forward, Henson said the city plans to take its time before filling the role.

"We are going to take a year just to level set. But I think, I don't think it will be as difficult as people think. Chelsea is an incredible town. We have a lot to offer," Henson said.

I reached out to Cole for comment but did not hear back in time for this report.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

