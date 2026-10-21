Chemical release in Toledo prompts evacuations, shelter-in-place orders

TOLEDO, Ohio (WXYZ) — Nearly 1,000 people in northwest Ohio and southern Michigan were ordered to evacuate or shelter in place after a chemical release from a tank at the MC Tank Terminal near Toledo Speedway.

Residents within a 1-mile radius of the release were ordered to evacuate, while those within 3 miles were told to shelter in place.

WATCH VIDEO REPORT BY 7 NEWS DETROIT'S TONY GEFTOS

Toledo Chemical Release Forces Evacuations, Shelter-in-Place Orders Near Michigan Border

Anthony Zbierajewski, who lives within the evacuation zone, said he awoke to thick fog and a strong odor after the overnight release.

“I have a sore throat,” he said. “I was actually asleep when everything happened and let my dogs out at like midnight. Noticed it was densely foggy and it smells like burning wire inside my house.”

Zbierajewski said he received an evacuation alert on his phone but felt it came too late for him to leave safely. He also shared photos showing elevated readings from an air quality monitor inside his home. The readings later declined as the chemical plume dissipated, but evacuation and shelter-in-place orders remained in effect.

Tony Geftos Anthony Zbierajewski said he received an evacuation alert on his phone but felt it came too late for him to leave safely.

Emergency officials said conditions continued to change throughout the day.

“It’s going minute by minute, hour by hour,” said Tiffany Morrissey, public information officer for Toledo Fire & Rescue.

The American Red Cross Lake Erie Chapter opened an emergency shelter at a nearby elementary school located upwind of the release. About 30 people sought refuge there.

“It’s a little bit unnerving, I’m certain, for these residents,” said Rachel Hepner-Zawodny, executive director of the Lake Erie Red Cross.

Across the state line in Erie, Michigan, businesses monitored the situation closely. Employees at The Fish Market said they remained open because prevailing winds were carrying the chemical plume away from their location.

Jon Austin Charles Micheau works at The Fish Market in Erie, Michigan, which was on the edge of the evacuation zone.

Brad Smith, director of the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency, said local officials coordinated with businesses and residents based on their locations. He noted that officials can recommend evacuations and closures but do not force compliance.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said the chemical involved, glycidyl methacrylate, was intentionally vented throughout the day.

“The measurements that have been taken, whether it’s by the highway, U.S. EPA or our environmental teams, have not revealed anything that would be harmful to human health,” Kapszukiewicz said.

According to city officials, glycidyl methacrylate is an industrial chemical used to improve the performance of certain plastics, paints and coatings.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said the release occurred because of an error during the transfer of the material.

Emergency management officials in Ohio and Michigan said they will continue monitoring air quality and provide updates to residents in affected areas.

