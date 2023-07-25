Chevrolet announces Bolt EV will return after originally planning to end production

Chevrolet announced the next-generation Bolt, just a few months after saying the automaker would end production of the electric vehicle.

GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra made the announcement during the company's quarterly earnings conference call.

“Our customers love today’s Bolt. It has been delivering record sales and some of the highest customer satisfaction and loyalty scores in the industry,” Barra said. “It’s also an important source of conquest sales for the company and for Chevrolet.”

According to GM, it will draw on various Ultium and Ultifi technology advances to bring the model back, but timing and specific details about the next-gen Bolt will be announced at a later date.

CNBC reported in April that GM had originally planned to end production of the Bolt.

“We have progressed so far that it’s now time to plan to end the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV production, which will happen at the very end of the year,” Barra said in April, according to CNBC.

The vehicle was first introduced in 2017 and was one of the first long-range, mass-produced EVs in the world.

GM said that sales of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV have been the strongest to date in the first half of 2023.

