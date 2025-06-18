Chevrolet reveals 2026 Corvette ZR1X 'hypercar' with 1,250 HP, 0-60 in under 2 seconds

(WXYZ) — Chevrolet unveiled the 2026 Corvette ZR1X, which the automaker is calling a "true American hypercar."

The Corvette ZR1X is the most advanced Corvette ever, according Chevrolet, and will have electrified all-wheel drive and up to 1,250 horsepower.

See the all-new Corvette ZR1X in the video below from Chevrolet

Video shows all-new Corvette ZR1X

The Corvette ZR1X will include an LT7 twin-turbo V8 with 1,064 horsepower at 7,000 RPM, 828 lb-ft. of torque with an estimated 0-60 time in under 2 seconds and an estimated 1/4 mile in under nine seconds with a trap speed of over 150 mph.

“From day one, we designed the mid-engine Corvette architecture with ZR1X in mind,” General Motors senior VP Ken Morris said in a statement. “This is the most revolutionary platform in Corvette history, supporting the widest range of American sports cars and delivering world-class performance at every level.”

According to the automaker, the ZR1X will benefit from the 2024 E-Ray, which was the first-ever AWD Corvette.

Chevy said the eAWD chassis designed for the E-Ray underwent a "significant upgrade" for the new ZR1X.

On the track, Chevy said the ZR1X has a Charge+ button that adjusts battery energy storage, push-to-pass and an optimum power strategy.