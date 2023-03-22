Chevy to end production of sixth-generation Camaro

Chevrolet announced that production of this version of the Camaro will end with the model year 2024, the sixth generation of the vehicle.

According to Chevy, the last Camaros will roll off the assembly line at the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Michigan in January 2024.

Chevy announced the return and redesign of the Camaro in 2009 after eight years away, and the last models will come in coupe and soft-top convertible variants.

“As we prepare to say goodbye to the current generation Camaro, it is difficult to overstate our gratitude to every Camaro customer, Camaro assembly line employee and race fan,” said Scott Bell, vice president, Global Chevrolet. “While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story.”

Chevy will celebrate the Camaro with the addition of a collector's edition package on the 2024 Camaro RS and SS and a limited number of ZL1-equipped vehicles in North America.

The automaker said the Chevrolet Camaro will still compete in a variety of motorsports series, including in NASCAR, IMSA, SRO, NHRA and the Supercars Championship.

“Chevrolet’s products and our relationship with our customers benefit from motorsports,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. vice president, Performance and Motorsports. “Our plan is to continue to compete and win at the highest levels of auto racing.”