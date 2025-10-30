Chicago investment firm purchases HopCat with plans for growth

(WXYZ) — A Chicago-based investment firm has purchased Project BarFly, which owns and operates HopCat, with plans to grow the company.

In a press release Thursday, Uncommon Equity announced the purchase.

HopCat, which was founded in Grand Rapids in 2008, has 12 restaurants across Michigan and a restaurant in Lincoln, Nebraska. The bars offer a variety of beers from across the country.

"We are excited to be acquiring HopCat at this pivotal point in time and to partner with Chairman Ned Lidvall, CEO Craig Stage, CFO Andrew Woodruff and their leadership team to carefully grow the HopCat brand while continuing their maniacal focus on great, value-priced food served in a friendly, neighborhood atmosphere," Uncommon Equity co-founder and CEO Dan Keipp said in a statement.

Project BarFly CEO Craig Stage said the transition is not a change of direction, but a "continuation of what HopCat does best."

In metro Detroit, HopCat has locations in Detroit, Livonia, Royal Oak, Southgate and at Partridge Creek.