Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  Closings/Delays
News

Actions

Chick-fil-A in Downtown Detroit set to open on Thursday, Jan. 15

chick fil a .jpeg
Chick-fil-A
chick fil a .jpeg
Posted

(WXYZ) — The Chick-fil-A in Downtown Detroit near Campus Martius Park is set to open this week, the company announced.

The company announced plans in February 2024 to open a location inside the First National Building by that spring; however, adjustments had to be made to the construction timeline as it is in a historic district.

According to Chick-fil-A, the location at 660 Woodward Ave. will open Thursday, Jan. 15 at 8 a.m. It will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The location is a licensed location, and is expected to bring more than 100 jobs to the city.

It's also the latest on a variety of national chains to open in Downtown Detroit, which include Chipotle, Dunkin', CAVA and others.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT ON 7!