Chick-fil-A wants to open 25 to 30 more Michigan locations by end of 2028

(WXYZ) — Chick-fil-A is looking to double the number of restaurants they have in Michigan, opening 25 to 30 new locally owned and operated restaurants across the state by the end of 2028.

The corporation says the new restaurants will create over 2,500 jobs across the state. According to the chain, there are currently 28 restaurants across Michigan.

Four restaurants are expected to open in Chesterfield Township, Roseville, Taylor, and Fort Gratiot during this fall and winter. Additional openings will include a licensed location in the First National Building, as well as owner/operator locations in Detroit, Auburn Hills, Lincoln Park, Orion Township, Clinton Township, Canton, and Ann Arbor.

Across the state, there are two restaurants slated to open in 2025 in the Lansing/Jackson area, a restaurant in Saginaw slated for 2025, and one restaurant in the Benton Harbor area slated for 2025.

“With a unique blend of rural, suburban and city neighborhoods, Michigan is filled with tight-knit communities and proud residents. When looking to identify new opportunities to serve Guests and support local communities and economic development, expanding our presence in Michigan was a clear next step,” said Scott Mayson, Area Director for the Midwest Region in a news release. “For nearly a decade, our passionate local Owner-Operators have been serving the Great Lakes region, where they are committed to attracting and developing top talent, delivering delicious food and our signature hospitality, and building meaningful relationships in their communities. We are grateful for the opportunity to expand our care for Team Members and Guests with new restaurants across Michigan.”

Currently, Chick-fil-A has restaurants at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport, Detroit Medical Center, Eastern Michigan University, Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, and Somerset Collection in Troy, as well as locations in Southfield, Northville, Shelby Township, Flint, Livonia, Allen Park, Woodhaven, Okemos, Monroe, Lansing, Battle Creek, Cascade, Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Portage, Kalamazoo, and Walker.