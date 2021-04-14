Chief Craig on Daunte Wright death: Officers should know difference between grabbing a taser & gun

(WXYZ) — Detroit Police Chief James Craig spoke about the deadly police killing of Daunte Wright in Minnesota last weekend, outlining how a veteran officer shouldn't mistake the taser for a pistol.

Wright, 20, was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.

At a press conference on Monday, then-Police Chief Tim Gannon said he believed that the officer who fired the fatal shot, Kim Potter, meant to fire her Taser but mistakenly grabbed her firearm.

Speaking to Fox News, Craig said he can't see how an officer should make that kind of mistake.

"It's difficult for a tenured professional police officer to make that kind of mistake," Craig said. "The taser is on the weak side, and when you grab it, it's inverted in a direction different than the handgun."

Craig also said he's not sure the situation even warranted the use of the taser. While Wright wasn't following directions, Craig said he's not sure there was enough resistance for the officer to even use the taser.

Prosecutors expect to decide Wednesday whether to charge Potter.

The prosecutor’s decision will come a day after Potter tendered her resignation from the police department. Gannon also resigned on Tuesday. Brooklyn Center May Mike Elliott said during a press conference Tuesday that he was prepared to fire Potter had she not stepped down.

