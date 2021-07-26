Chief Meteorologist Dave Rexroth: Weekend's severe weather was 'worst he's ever been in'

(WXYZ) — Chief Meteorologist Dave Rexroth said Saturday's severe weather in White Lake was the "worst he's ever been in."

Rexroth told 7 Action News Saturday evening that once the severe thunderstorm warning changed to a tornado warning, he and his wife went to their safe place, a small little laundry room.

"I'm used to looking at the radar rather than living with what's on the other end of the radar," he said.

Rexroth said the house was shaking and vibrating - a couple of large branches hit the roof.

"That sounds really bad when you're inside," he said. "We were hunkered down. We just kind of held each other and got through."

"It's the scariest thing that I've been through personally with storms, not just in Michigan, but in my life."

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Oakland County's White Lake area, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour. In Genesee, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in the western part of the county. And in Macomb County, officials were adamant that a tornado touched down as the National Weather Service was still conducting a review of the area.

Thankfully, Rexroth said his neighbors were safe and there were no injuries.