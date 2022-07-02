Chief Pete Arredondo resigns from Uvalde City Council amid criticism
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 13:50:05-04
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Chief Pete Arredondo resigns from Uvalde City Council amid criticism of police response to shooting at Robb Elementary.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Morning Newsletter and receive up to date information.