Child drowns in pool at apartment complex in Southgate

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A child has died after drowning in a pool at an apartment complex in Southgate on Friday, police said.

Police said a 2-year-old drowned at an apartment pool on Quarry Road near Pennsylvania Road.

The child was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

It’s unknown at this time what led up to the incident or how the child got into the pool.

Editor's note: Police initially said the child was 3 years old but later clarified that the child is 2 years old. This article has been updated to reflect that change.