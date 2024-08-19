Child hospitalized after being shot in head on Detroit's East Side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A seven-year-old was shot in the head in a possible drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side, police tell us.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Monday, at a home in the 16000 block of Fairmount Drive. Officers found a seven-year-old struck in the head, who had been sleeping in the front room of the home, in what appears to be a drive-by shooting.

The child is currently in the hospital in stable condition. In a press conference around 7:15 a.m., Detroit Police Chief James White said that the bullet was still lodged in his head and he may need to undergo surgery.

SCENE VIDEO: Large police presence on Detroit's east side

PRESS CONFERENCE: Police provide update after seven-year-old shot on Detroit's east side

Chief White said police are looking for more than one shooter, who fled in a vehicle they are working to learn the make, model, and color of.

Police told us there were 11 people in the home at the time of the shooting, including eight children.

"Extremely cowardice act to shoot into a home with that many children inside," Chief White said.

Investigators are looking into whether or not the shooting was gang-related, and believe the shooting stemmed from a conflict with an adult in the home.

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story as we learn more.