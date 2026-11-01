Child killed, multiple other people hurt in three overnight freeway crashes

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A child is dead and multiple other people are being treated for injuries following three separate crashes on metro Detroit freeways overnight.

The first crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday on westbound Davison near I-75. That's where Michigan State Police say a child died after being ejected from one of three cars involved in the crash.

Investigators say all three vehicles were traveling west when a silver Chevrolet Impala rear-ended another vehicle, causing that driver to lose control and hit a third vehicle.

Six people were in the Impala and a child was thrown from the vehicle. The child was taken by Highland Park police to the hospital and died.

The other five people in the Impala were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical. State police say the driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing death.

The second crash occurred just over an hour later around 1 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Schaefer, sending multiple people to the hospital.

MSP says a white Chevrolet Tahoe was driving south at what they believe was a high rate of speed. They say the driver lost control, struck a concrete barrier and the vehicle rolled multiple times.

Three females were in the vehicle, troopers say. Two of them, including the driver, were ejected from the vehicle. The third person was trapped inside and needed to be pulled out. They were all taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Both freeways were shut down for hours, but have since reopened.

A third crash involving one vehicle happened around 2 a.m. on the Lodge Freeway near Wyoming Avenue.

MSP says the vehicle was driving south when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the freeway and went up an embankment, through shrubbery and became airborne before landing on the entrance ramp to southbound on the Lodge Freeway from Wyoming Avenue, where it hit a concrete barrier.

Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash.