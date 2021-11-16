Watch
Child put in dryer that was turned on at Wayne County child care, complaint alleges

Posted at 4:34 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 16:34:26-05

(WXYZ) — The state of Michigan has suspended and intends to revoke the license of a family child care operation in Garden City amid allegations a minor at the facility put a child into a dryer and turned it on.

The license is held by Kathleen Mayhue-Radeback for a home on Marquette.

According to a complaint filed with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, the incident happened in July or August of 2021, but was first brought to light until August 4 when Mayhue-Radeback took the minor to the hospital. During the visit, Mayhue-Radeback reportedly a nurse she was stressed out because the minor had put the child into the dryer and turned it on. The minor later admitted to the nurse and social worker what had happened.

However, following the hospital visit, the complaint says Mayhue-Radeback did not inform the parent of the child that the dryer incident had happened. The complaint says the parent learned about it a month later when the child told her mother that she had been put in the dryer and described it as "hot, and it was dark and hurt my back."

The complaint also alleges that the Mayhue-Radeback did not inform officials about treatment the minor has received for mental health issues.

The investigation found violations of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative rules, including:

  • Lack of appropriate care and supervision
  • Household member's suitability and conduciveness to the welfare of children
  • Failure to provide truthful and accurate information to the Department during an investigation
