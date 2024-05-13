Watch Now
Childish Gambino playing first Detroit show in a decade this August

Posted at 9:39 AM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 09:39:10-04

Childish Gambino is coming to Detroit for the first time in a decade for "The New World Tour" this summer.

He'll play Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. as part of his long-awaited U.S. leg of the tour.

It will make 33 stops in North America starting this summer and he'll be joined by WILLOW.

With the concert announcement, Gambino also surprised fans with the release of Atavista (3.15.20 reimagined versions) with two new tracks "Atavista" and "Human Sacrifice."

Gambino last played Detroit in March 2014 at The Fillmore.

