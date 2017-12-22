Children's Hospital starting visitation restrictions due to flu risk

(WXYZ) - There will soon be new visitation restrictions in place at Children's Hospital of Michigan, the hospital announced on Friday.

Due to a risk for seasonal flu, the hospital plans to implement new guidelines to protect patients and families.

Starting on December 26, only parents and legal guardians, and guests 13 or older can visit inpatient and observation units.

"These temporary guidelines will remain in effect while we are experiencing a high volume of seasonal flu," the news release stated.

The hospital has provided information on how to stop the spread of seasonal flu. You can find that here.