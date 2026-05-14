Chimpanzee Abby 'compassionately euthanized' due to health decline after 38 years at Detroit Zoo

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo said that Abby, a 42-year-old chimpanzee who spent 38 years at the zoo, was compassionately euthanized this week after a decline in her health.

According to a post from the zoo, Abby came to the Detroit Zoo in 1988 and spent the next 38 years "stealing hearts — and the occasional toy."

She had a decline in her health related to kidney failure recently, and vet and animal care teams worked to keep her comfortable until her euthanization.

"The decision was made with deep love and respect for her quality of life," the zoo said.

According to the zoo, Abby was famously clever for finding items in her habitat that didn't belong and bringing them to her care teams in hopes to trade it for a treat.

"She was a devoted mom to daughters Chiana and Jane, helping each navigate life within the troop. She was a loyal best friend to Trixi, waiting for her each morning before greeting the rest of the troop as they joined her outside. And from her favorite perch high in the root tree, she watched over the yard like the matriarch she was," the zoo said. "Her wit and her unmistakable presence made this place brighter. To everyone who knew Abby — guests, volunteers and especially our primates team — thank you for loving her as much as we did."

We will miss you, Abby. See less

