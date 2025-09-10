Chinese research scholar sentenced to time served in smuggling case

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Chinese research scholar at the University of Michigan was sentenced to time served by a federal judge on Wednesday and will now be deported after smuggling biological materials into the United States.

Chengxuan Han had previously pleaded no contest to three smuggling charges and to making false statements to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers. She said the materials were for research purposes at the University of Michigan.

The judge made clear on Wednesday that there was nothing harmful or dangerous brought into the country by Han.

It's the second of two similar cases involving Chinese nationals and the University of Michigan.

The prosecution asked the court for a sentence of six months in federal prison and one year of non-reporting supervision. The defense asked the court for a sentence of time served.

When we interviewed former FBI agent Andy Bartnowak in June, he said it makes no sense for a research student headed to study at the University of Michigan to risk criminal charges and losing her J-1 visa when all she had to do was disclose what she was shipping to the US for her research.

"She's highly educated. She's working towards her doctorate. It just seems to defy common sense and logic to go and do this," Bartnowak told 7 News Detroit. "It's interesting because it appears from the complaint that there's nothing in there that suggests that any of the materials that she brought in could have any harmful effect."

The biological materials in this case are C. elegans, or roundworms.

Michigan State University plant pathology professor Martin Chilvers explained the materials.

"The C. elegans, the nematode or roundworm, is widely prevalent around the world. It is a naturally occurring organism. It is used a lot in research for genetics and developmental biology because it is so easy to work with," the professor told 7 News Detroit.

Chilvers said the organism is like a lab rat. It's easy to manipulate and study for research purposes. So, if it poses no national security or agricultural threat, Bartnowak said that leaves the question of why Han allegedly lied twice about shipping it.

The first time authorities said Han made false statements was when filling out shipping documentation. The second time she allegedly lied was at Detroit Metro Airport, where she was questioned by customs agents.

The University of Michigan has previously released a statement on the case, emphasizing its integrity in research and its cooperation with each investigation.

