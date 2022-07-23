Watch Now
News

Actions

Chip shortage could soon get big boost as US looks to expand production

Explainer Worsening Chip Shortage
Jeff Roberson/AP
In this aerial photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen in a parking lot outside a General Motors assembly plant where they are produced Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Wentzville, Mo. As the U.S. economy awakens from its pandemic-induced slumber, a vital cog is in short supply: the computer chips that power our cars and other vehicles, and a vast number of other items we take for granted. Ford, GM and Stellantis have started building vehicles without some computers, putting them in storage with plans to retrofit them later.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Explainer Worsening Chip Shortage
Posted at 11:35 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 23:35:35-04

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The chip shortage could soon get a major boost of money from the U.S. government to expand production in the U.S.

Leaders with the United Auto Workers union met with Democratic members of Congress along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Friday in Taylor to support the CHIPS Act.

It would provide $52 billion in federal funds to build chip manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and provide new jobs.

Another $2 billion would be available to increase production on so-called mature semiconductors made for the auto industry.

Car production and all manufacturing has suffered with the chip shortage.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says American manufacturers took their production overseas where labor costs were cheaper.

“If we upscale overseas, you make more money. And they did. And that offshoring took us to a place where we had supply problems. And now, we're going to correct that,” Pelosi said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!