Chipotle opens first location in Downtown Detroit on Wednesday

The first Chipotle in Downtown Detroit is officially open. According to the company, the Detroit location opened its doors to the public on April 10.

The location is in the First National Building at 630 Woodward Ave., Suite 620, located on the northbound side of Woodward, just south of Campus Martius.

In September, officials said Chipotle planned to open the Downtown Detroit location ahead of the NFL Draft and it will include a walk-up window to pick up diigital orders.

It's the latest in a string of nationally-recognized chain restaurants opening in Downtown Detroit, including a planned Dunkin' location and a Chick-fil-A.