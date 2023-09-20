Watch Now
News

Actions

Chipotle to open first location in Downtown Detroit next spring

Chipotle
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the sign on a Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Chipotle
Posted at 11:53 AM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 11:53:15-04

Chipotle is bringing its first-ever location to the City of Detroit, expected to open in a Bedrock-owned building along Woodward Ave. next year.

According to Chipotle, the location will be at 630 Woodward Ave., Suite 620, right next to Shake Shack.

The location will also have a walk-up window for guests to pick up digital orders, and it's expected that there will be about 25 jobs hired for the restaurant.

Benefits for Chipotle workers include a crew bonus, a debt-free college program, access to mental healthcare and more.

Hey Max, thanks for reaching out. We are currently scheduled to open a location in Detroit next spring. It will be located at 630 Woodward Ave. Suite 620 and feature a walk-up window that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help give books to local kids!