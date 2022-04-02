Chippewa Valley High School student facing charges after bringing gun to school, police say

(WXYZ) — A Chippewa Valley High School student is facing charges after reportedly bringing a gun to school on Friday.

The Clinton Township Police Department says the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the 15-year-old with carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, and possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

Police say a school resource officer and school staff “acted swiftly and appropriately,” bringing the situation to a peaceful conclusion.

According to police, the teen will remain at the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center.