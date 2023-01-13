Choco Town, an immersive candy and chocolate experience, coming to Oakland Mall

(WXYZ) — A new chocolate and candy immersive experience called Choco Town is coming to metro Detroit in March.

Choco Town will take place at Oakland Mall in Troy starting March 16, and tickets are on sale now.

According to organizers, the experience is from Fever Original, which also produces Candlelight Concerts and Dining in the Dark.

People will go through Choc Town's main street and to the town square, with delicious backdrops and endless chocolate samples, to go with taste-testing, games and other sweet surprises.

“I can’t sugar-coat it. We’re really excited to bring Choco Town to the metro Detroit area. It’s one of the most delicious, fun and Instagram-able experiences our guests will have this year – fully immersive and something they’ll never forget,” said Mary Fuhrman, Associate Producer, Fever. “A journey through this sweet village isn’t just something conjured in a dream. Visitors of Choco Town will marvel at the level of creativity and the intricate details put into it on every level.”

Detroit is only the second city to experience Choco Town after an appearance in Boston early last year.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for kids, with kids 3 and under free.

To purchase tickets, please visit https://feverup.com/m/123684.