Chopper video shows aftermath of massive fire & explosion in Clinton Township

Chopper 7 was over the aftermath of a massive explosion and industrial fire in Clinton Township that happened on Monday night.

The building near 15 Mile and Groesbeck went up in flames around 9 p.m. Monday, and Fire Chief Tim Duncan said Tuesday that one person died in the explosion – a 19-year-old. The person was reportedly hit by a projectile from the explosion while he was a quarter mile down the road.

We're told there is a company called Goo inside the building where this happened, and they're a supplier for vape parts, so there was a lot of butane and propane inside the building, which was causing the explosions.

There were hundreds of small explosions inside the building as canisters were exploding and shooting out of the building. Fire crews say the canisters were flying for miles, and they believe they were nitrous-oxide and butane.

One of those canisters flew through the windshield of a fire truck and hit a firefighter. Investigators believe glass was the primary cause of the injury, but the firefighter was checked out at a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK. Another pedestrian was injured and hit with a piece of a propane tank.

There were four people inside the building at the time, but they got out once they heard cracking.

Fire crews said this was one of the most challenging fires they've seen in years. They weren't able to subdue it until after midnight.

Crews are still fighting small fires at the complex. Fire Chief Tim Duncan said several police vehicles and firetrucks were damaged by the propane.