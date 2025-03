Chris Brown is coming to Detroit this summer with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller for the "Breezy Bowl XX" World Tour.

The two-time Grammy winner will perform at Ford Field on Friday, Aug. 8.

Brown said the tour will celebrate his 20-year career and build on his 2024 "11:11" tour supporting his new album.

He's also playing Little Caesars Arena on April 19 as part of the Tycoon Music Festival.

Tickets for the show go on sale Tuesday, April 1 with artist presale and other presales during the week.