Owner Chris Ilitch 'excited' as Detroit Tigers advance to playoffs

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Chris Ilitch, the owner of the Detroit Tigers, has many reasons to be excited as the team advances to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Standing alongside his son Trevor, Chris Ilitch told 7 Sports director Brad Galli that he's excited for the fans, the players and coaching staff.

"Really our entire organization. There's so many people that work so hard in this organization each and every day. Nobody sees or hears about what they do, but this is a culmination of all that effort, and I'm so proud of the whole team and whole organization," Ilitch said.

