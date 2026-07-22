Chris Janson, Rick Ross & Gene Simmons to play at USPBL Fall Music Classic at UWM Field

A new three-day music festival coming to UWM Field in Utica this fall will bring together hip hop, rock and country music stars.

The United State Professional Baseball League (USPBL) announced the complete lineup for the first-ever USPBL Fall Music Classic. It's set to take place Sept. 18-20.

According to officials, the Friday night lineup will be headlined by country star Chris Janson, along with openers Julia Cole and Michigan native Mac Watts.

On Saturday night, Grammy-nominated rap star Rick Ross will headline the day, supported by Trick Trick and Esham, plus Detroit artist Ishii Qash.

Then, the festival will concluded on Sunday with KISS co-founder Gene Simmons, supported by Derek St. Holmes and Kaleido.

"When we envisioned the Fall Music Classic, we wanted to create much more than a concert series—we wanted an annual event that brings people together through music while celebrating artists who have shaped their genres and generations," USPBL Founder and CEO Andy Appleby. "With Chris Janson, Rick Ross and Gene Simmons headlining our inaugural festival, alongside hometown, rising talent, we've assembled a lineup that reflects the incredible diversity of music. From country and hip-hop to classic rock, this weekend will celebrate Detroit's rich musical heritage while creating an unforgettable experience for fans of every genre."

Tickets for the event range from $75 to $150

Tickets range from $75 - $200.

Sunday: A Rock Legend Closes the Festival

The inaugural Fall Music Classic concludes Sunday night with one of the most recognizable names in rock history—Gene Simmons, who will be performing with the Gene Simmons Band.

As co-founder of KISS, Simmons helped build one of the most successful and influential bands in music history. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee has sold millions of albums worldwide while redefining the relationship between music, branding and live entertainment. Under his leadership, KISS became one of the most successful merchandising brands in entertainment, generating thousands of licensed products and creating a global cultural phenomenon

Day three of the festival also will feature legendary vocalist and guitarist Derek St. Holmes, whose unmistakable voice helped define classic rock through his work with Ted Nugent. St. Holmes provided the vocals on timeless hits including Stranglehold, Hey Baby, Stormtroopin' and Just What the Doctor Ordered, while also earning acclaim through his work with Whitford/St. Holmes alongside Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford.

Opening Sunday's show is Detroit's own Kaleido, one of the Midwest's premier modern rock bands. Known for their explosive live performances and genre-blending sound, Kaleido has earned national recognition through extensive touring with artists including Aerosmith, Slash, Halestorm, Rob Zombie and Kid Rock.

Tickets range from $75 - $150 and are on sale at the USPBL website.

