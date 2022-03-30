Chris Rock adds second show in Detroit this September due to overwhelming demand

(WXYZ) — c

Rock will now perform on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the Sept. 17 show go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for his shows around the country have skyrocketed on the secondary market following The Oscars, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, who made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

The tour kicks off this week in Boston.

The comedian presented the award for the best documentary when Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith, saying he was looking forward to a sequel to "G.I. Jane" because of her shaved head, the Associated Press reported.

Last year, Pinkett Smith announced she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.

After the joke, Will Smith got up out of his seat, walked up to Rock, and slapped him.

Once he sat back down, Will Smith shouted to Rock, “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”

