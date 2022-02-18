Chris Stapleton coming to Comerica Park this July

(WXYZ) — Country music superstar Chris Stapleton is coming to Detroit this summer for an outdoor stadium concert.

Chris Stapleton will bring the "All-American Road Show" tour to Comerica Park on Friday, July 8 at 6 p.m.

He'll be joined by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Marty Stuart and Madeline Edwards.

Stapleton is nominated for three awards at the 64th annual Grammy Awards and five awards at the 57th ACM Awards.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. and his fan club will have early access starting Tuesday.

Citi cardmembers will also have access to pre-sale tickets on Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.