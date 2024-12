(WXYZ) — This Christmas, you'll be able to watch a local Christmas mass right here on Channel 7 this holiday.

WXYZ-TV will broadcast a special Christmas mass on Christmas Day.

The mass will air at 5 a.m. on Channel 7 and then at 8 a.m. on WMYD TV20 Detroit.

Fr. Stephen Pullis will celebrate mass from The Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament.