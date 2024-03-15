Chuck Stokes honored as Distinguished Warrior by Urban League of Detroit and Southeastern Michigan

DETROIT (WXYZ) — WXYZ-TV Editorial Director Chuck Stokes has been honored as a Distinguished Warrior by the Urban League of Detroit and Southeastern Michigan.

The honor was bestowed during a reception and dinner Thursday night at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center.

Also honored during the event were Eva Garza Dewaelsche, Hispanic Community Leader and President and CEO of SER Metro Detroit, Jobs for Progress, Ike McKinnon, former Detroit Police Chief & Deputy Mayor, Rev. Dr. Dee Dee M. Coleman, Pastor and former President Council of Baptist Pastors, and JoAnn Watson, former member of Detroit City Council who was honored posthumously.