Church youth director charged with criminal sexual conduct in Washtenaw County

AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man who is a music and youth director at a church in Washtenaw County is facing several charges in connection to sexual abuse of children.

Zachary Radcliff, 29, was arraigned on charges of criminal sexual conduct and possession of child sexually abusive material, among others, Michigan State Police said.

Radcliff is an employee of Oakwood Church in Augusta Township and is the son of the senior pastor.

MSP said the investigation started on Oct. 2 when it was found that Radcliff asked for sexually abusive material from a minor. Investigators say multiple victims have been identified.

Police said church leaders have been cooperating with the investigation. The church says Radcliff has been suspended with pay pending further investigation.

Oakwood Church sent out a statement:

We received some very disturbing news about our music and youth director, Zachary Radcliff who is also the son of our senior pastor, Frank Radcliff. We realized while talking to him that there was more to the situation than was being expressed. He was suspended with pay on October 3rd, pending further investigation. More information was given to us on Saturday, October 12th, at 4:00 in the afternoon. Pastoral staff met with our church that evening and Sunday morning. Zach was terminated from his job, without pay effective Saturday, October 12th.



The State Police were notified by families that were involved and our church staff. We are not aware of the full extent of his crimes, and we are doing everything we can to cooperate with the ongoing police investigation.



The information that we received was shocking. We were told that Zachary had been soliciting inappropriate photos and possibly videos from teens. We have also heard other stories. This information has ripped our hearts apart. The safety and protection of the individuals in our church is what is paramount to us. We are devoted to doing what we can for the care of the victims of these crimes.



Every one of our staff members and individuals working with our children, teens, and adults go through background checks. We do our level best to make sure all are protected.



We have counseling that is being set up and provided for any youth or adults who have been impacted by this crime. What is being done will be provided to our church family in the next few days. Like you, our hearts are broken. We have a desire to serve our Master in this community, with the understanding that the church family should be one of the safest places we can be involved in. Part of that trust has been broken. Our commitment is to be completely transparent and do what we can to help with this investigation.



If you have any information that would help in this investigation, please contact D/Sgt. Dan Drewyor, Michigan State Police, Brighton Post. 810-227-1051 or drewyord@michigan.gov.



If you would like to speak with one of our pastors or staff about this, please call us at 734-944-1215 or contact us at info@oakwoodchurch.org.

MSP is encouraging any other potential victims to come forward. You can contactTrooper Ryan of the Brighton Post at 517-899-6174.