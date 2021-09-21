Watch
'Cider in the City' festivities coming to Beacon Park in October

Posted at 11:24 AM, Sep 21, 2021
(WXYZ) — It’s time to celebrate the changing seasons! Cider in the City is returning to Beacon Park in Detroit this October.

The festivities will feature horse-drawn hayrides, cinnamon donuts and fun Halloween activities.

Cider in the City is made possible by the Downtown Detroit Partnership, DTE Beacon Park Foundation and Blake’s Farm.

Food trucks will also be stationed around the area.

Cider in the City is free to attend.

Here is the schedule:

· Saturday Oct. 9 from 1 - 5 p.m.

· Saturday Oct. 16 from 1 - 5 p.m.

· Saturday Oct. 23 from 1 - 5 p.m.

· Saturday Oct. 30 from 1 - 5 p.m.

