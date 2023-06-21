Cinemark theaters brings back summer movie, snack deals for kids 

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Cinemark theaters’ Summer Movie Clubhouse returns this summer with exclusive deals and showtimes for kid-friendly films at participating theaters.

“Bring the kids and enjoy exciting big-screen entertainment for just $1.50* per ticket for each movie,” Cinemark officials said.

Beginning June 19 through August 10, Cinemarks’ Summer Movie Clubhouse will be hosted each Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Moviegoers can receive an additional $1 off of kids snack packs and any size popcorn and drink combos during Summer Movie Clubhouse showtimes.

“Select theatres will offer additional showtimes throughout the week, so be sure to check your local theatre for more Summer Movie Clubhouse fun.”

Cinemark has two locations in metro Detroit — Taylor and Ann Arbor.

Click here for showtimes, participating locations, and a full list of films.

