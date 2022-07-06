CitizenDetroit launches campaign to educate metro Detroit voters

DETROIT (WXYZ) — CitizenDetroit, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing civic engagement and providing unbiased information about candidates and issues, is launching a campaign to connect voters to the candidates and issues that will be on the August and November ballots.

The effects of statewide redistricting, CitizenDetroit says, makes this effort even more important.

“At a time when democracy feels as if it's under attack, it is now more important than ever that voters are empowered to make well informed decisions,” said Sheila Cockrel, co-founder and CEO of CitizenDetroit. “It is crucial that the public is made aware of the changes brought about by redistricting and feel confident making their voices heard.”

Voters can view unedited videos showing new district maps and more than 53 candidates, both Republican and Democrat, discussing why they’re running and why you should vote for them.

The videos are available on CitizenDetroit’s website at InformDetroit.org.