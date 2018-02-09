City contractors to plow side streets in Detroit early Saturday

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Private contractors will have 24 hours to clear residential streets, beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Crews will clear at least a 10-foot path to allow vehicles to pass.

To avoid being plowed in and make work easier for snow removal crews, residents are urged not to park on side streets, if possible.

Detroit DPW crews have been plowing and salting the city's 673 miles of major roads since 2 a.m. Friday, and will be working around the clock until major roads are cleared.