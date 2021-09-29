City Council passes Detroit River protection ordinance

DETROIT (AP) — Companies operating along Detroit’s riverfront face increased inspections and maintenance rules following a dock collapse and materials spill into the waterway.

The Detroit River Protection Ordinance was approved Tuesday by the City Council and goes into effect next July, The Detroit News reported.

The city’s Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department will keep a registry of property owners along the river who also have to submit a seawall report every five years. Operators with bulk storage or use heavy equipment also have to submit geotechnical reports.

Federal environmental officials found uranium, lead and several chemicals during testing of an industrial site where in 2019 limestone construction aggregate material spilled into the river.

In January 2020, the Great Lakes Water Authority said testing confirmed there was no impact to water quality from the incident, according to the newspaper.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy later reached an agreement requiring the owners to pay $60,000 in penalties.

