City installs guard rails after two car crashes in a month

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — After two cars landed in the middle of Tiffany Marshalls home in one month, destroying her front porch, good news finally made it to her doorstep.

Marshall got a knock on her door from the city of Detroit. “I slammed the door. I ran to my family and said, ‘they bout to put the guard rails up'. We were so happy. My mother had tears in her eyes. Because now everyone sleeps better.”

Back in July two cars, on separate occasions, crashed into her home on McClellan. Marshall and other neighbors say speeding is a problem.

A spokesperson with the City of Detroit tells Seven Action News that crews went out to the crash site to inspect the road configuration and traffic patterns which led to the installation of two guard rails and speed signage.

“We are all protected now and that is a good thing," said Marshall.

She has some advice to other residents in the city who are experiencing similar situations in their neighborhoods.

"Just stay on it. You got to be on it. If they don’t know what’s going on in the neighborhood how can they protect you," she adds.

Unlike speed humps, the city says these rails and other traffic safety devices are based on individual circumstances.