City of Dearborn creates flood damage text line as residents are without power, seek food assistance

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — This garage on Neckel Street is now a bedroom, living, closet and kitchen.

This is where Mike Kahale’s has been staying for the past four days ever since his power went out due to severe flooding.

No power means, no air conditioning.

“It’s very hot. Very hot,” Kahale said. He put his family in a hotel while he stays inside the home to keep an eye on everything.

Others just a couple blocks down on Middlesex Street have power but the several feet of floodwater damaged a lot of AC units.

“The furnace went out, the hot water tank went out,” said Mustfa Almosawi.

He says the damage is going to cost him thousands of dollars.

“At least $60,000 - $80,000,” he adds.

The city of Dearborn has a number that people can text the word “FLOOD” to, to report damage.

Data collected from the form will help with the city’s FEMA application. If a federal disaster is called people will be required to fill out claim forms through federal agencies.

That number is 313-635-3900.

Another important need right now is food. “Vegetables, milk, eggs,” said Maria Villagomez.

She lost most of the food in her fridge when the power went out last week.

“I just spent $200 not even this week on groceries. That was my budget for the week,” Villagomez said.

So she stopped by a food distribution site hosted by Gleaners at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center.

By the time she and other cars arrived, they were all out of food. Gleaners says they provided food to about 250 households.

Anyone who was not able to get food is asked to call 211 for a list of distribution sites.

