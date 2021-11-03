Watch
City of Detroit announces expansion to its recycling program

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
DETROIT, MI - JULY 19: A view of Downtown Detroit looking south on Woodward Avenue is shown July 19, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit's emergency manager Kevin Orr filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy July 18, 2013 making Detroit the largest city to file for bankruptcy in U.S. history. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit announced it is expanding its recycling program.

In an announcement Wednesday, the city said residents will be able to recycle more items like paper coffee and soft drink cups, food and beverage cartons and plastic take-out packaging beginning Friday.

The city says it is now among more than 2.75 million Michigan households that can recycle these items thanks to a partnership with the Carton Council of North America and the Foodservice Packaging Institute.

On Thursday, the city is expected to announce the expansion at GFL Environmental Recycling in New Boston, Michigan.

“Two-thirds of the take-home packaging purchased is disposed of at home,” said Ashley Elzinga, director of sustainability and outreach for the Foodservice Packaging Institute, in a press release. “We were proud to partner with City of Detroit and our FPI members to support this community curbside partnership to enable residents to recycle rather than dispose of these items.”

For more information, click here: https://detroitmi.gov/departments/department-public-works/refuse-collection/detroit-recycles

