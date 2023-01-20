City of Detroit expanding free lead paint removal program; informational event to be held Saturday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is teaming up with Urban Neighborhood Initiatives and Brilliant Detroit to host an informational event about the expansion of a free lead paint removal program.

The event is aimed at helping families protect their kids by explaining how they can get free lead remediation and apply for the Detroit LeadSafe Housing program.

The program offers free lead-based paint removal services in homes where children younger than 6 years old live or frequently visit, or homes where a pregnant woman lives.

According to the city, the program is expanding to now include the following zip codes: 48209, 48210 & 48217.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, January 21, from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Brilliant Detroit at 5675 Larkins in Southwest Detroit.