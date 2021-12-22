City of Detroit extends hours at a rapid COVID-19 test site for the upcoming holidays

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is extending hours at its Joseph Walker Williams Rec Center COVID-19 test site.

The rapid testing site located at 8431 Rosa Parks Boulevard, will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning December 22. This includes Christmas Eve.

The city is hoping the extension will give Detroiters enough time to get tested before holiday gatherings.

The following week, December 27 through December 31, the center will also operate from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m..

“I am urging everyone to get tested before they gather, whether or not they have been vaccinated," Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo said.

Testing is available by appointment only to people who live or work in the city of Detroit.

Detroiters will receive results via text within the hour.

Call 313-230-0505 to schedule an appointment.