City of Detroit gives away $2.5M in grants to 35 community organizations

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit is giving away $2.5 million in grants to 35 different organizations throughout the community.

The grants are a part of the Neighbor Opportunity Fund (NOF) which provides organizations with money to offer services like senior programs, summer youth programs, food assistance, job training, and more.

The money comes from the projected $33.8 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to Detroit in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The program awards grants in five areas: education, seniors, recreation, health, and public safety.

"Our goal through this program is to support the organizations that help support Detroit on a daily basis, offering important programs and services on which so many Detroiters rely,” director of Housing & Revitalization Department Julie Schneider said.

The 35 recipients are:



Accounting Aid Society - $88,750

Bridging Communities Inc. - $72,250

Cass Community Social Services - $62,250

Center for Employment Opportunities - $77,250

Clark Park Coalition - $72,250

Cody Rouge Community Action Alliance - $72,250

Coleman A. Young Foundation- $61,978

Delray United Action Council - $67,250

Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program (DAPCEP) - $67,250

Disability Network - $67,250

Dominican Literacy Education - $77,250

Family Assistance for Renaissance Men - $62,250

Greening of Detroit - $67,250

International Institute of Metropolitan Detroit - $77,250

Jefferson East Inc. - $72,250

L&L Adult Day Care- $77,250

Latin Americans for Social and Economic Development (LASED) - $72,250

Luella Hannan Memorial - $77,250

Matrix Human Services - $77,250

Mercy Education Project - $77,250

My Community Dental Center - $77,250

Project Healthy Community - $72,250

St. Patrick Senior Center - $88,750

St. Vincent & Sarah Fisher Center - $77,250

SER Metro Detroit - $72,250

Siena Literacy Center - $67,250

Southwest Detroit Business Association - $62,250

Southwest Economic Solution Corp. - $77,250

Sowing Empowerment & Economic Development (SEED) - $62,250

Teen Hype Youth Development - $77,250

Urban Neighborhood Initiative - $62,250

Wellspring - $77,250

World Medical Relief - $72,250

YMCA - $62,250

Youth Connection - $77,250

"These are outstanding nonprofits and community organizations that provide important services across our city,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said. “For years, the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund has been there to support them in their mission. This year is no different."

The next application process for NOF funding will begin in September. Details are be available at www.detroitmi.gov/hrd.