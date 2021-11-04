City of Detroit hosting recruitment event to fill 175 positions

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit will be hosting a job fair next week as it looks to fill more than 175 openings.

The city will host “Getting Detroit Back to Work” on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Many job openings are related to President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act, which is helping state and local governments invest in their communities. The city received $826 million from ARPA to use for Detroit’s Future Fund over the next three years.

Leaders are hoping to fill 75 positions linked to ARPA programming and 101 in various departments including:

Law

Accounting/Finance

Information Technology

Housing/Community Development

Public Safety and Construction Management.

Many departments will have on-the-spot interviews.

“We believe in the people of the City of Detroit and we want to provide an opportunity for Detroiters to be part of City government in a positive and progressive way,” Shawn Rule, project manager with the city of Detroit, said in a statement.

Many positions require a bachelor’s degree. Those seeking jobs must register online to start the pre-screening phase by Nov. 11.

